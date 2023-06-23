ANF seizes 305 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 305 kg charras and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation near M-1 Toll Plaza, Islamabad, ANF recovered 72 kg opium and 61.2 kg charras from a vehicle. Two accused including a woman resident of Sheikhupura were arrested during the operation.

In another operation near T-Chowk Islamabad, 2.4 kg opium was seized while two accused residents of Rawalpindi were netted.

In third operation near Indus Chowrangi Karachi, 157.2 kg charras was recovered from secret cavities of two vehicles. Three accused residents of Karachi and Qilla Abdullah were rounded up.

In fourth operation near Khairpur Road Sukkur, 2.4 kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Khairpur while in fifth operation conducted near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan, six kg charras was recovered from the possession of two accused including a woman resident of Multan travelling in a passenger bus.

Sixth operation conducted in a deserted area near Jarobi Zaka Khail, Khyber and ANF seized 3250 grams Ice drug, he said adding, in an operation at Peshawar Airport, three charras-filled capsules weighing 576 grams were recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no PK-257.

In another operation at Peshawar Airport, two charras-filled capsules weighing 106 grams were recovered from the possession of another Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu, going on flight no G-9555.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.