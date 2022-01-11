ANF seizes 3052.303 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 32

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3052.303 kg drugs and 576 liters suspected chemical valuing US$ 529.32 million internationally, arrested 32 culprits including two women, two foreigners and impounded eight vehicles while conducting 37 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 14.142 Kg Heroin, 1552.5 Kg Hashish, 1079.5 Kg Opium, 8.4 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 396 Kg Morphine, 1.554 Kg Cocaine, 0.182 Kg Lexotanil Tablets (900 Tabs), 0.025 Kg LSD Stickers (25 Stickers) and 576 Liters Suspected Chemical.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1275 Kg drugs and 576 liters suspected chemical in three operations while arrested three accused and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 186 Kg Hashish, 693 Kg Opium, 396 Kg Morphine and 576 liters suspected chemical.

ANF Punjab recovered 1132.17 Kg drugs in nine operations while arrested eight accused and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.37 Kg Heroin, 814.3 Kg Hashish, 308.

6 Kg opium and 3.900 Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 205.236 Kg drugs in nine operations while arrested seven accused including one woman, two foreigners and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 5 Kg Heroin, 129 Kg Hashish, 69.5 Kg Opium, 1.554 Kg Cocaine and 900 Lexotanil Tabs (0.182 kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 357.36 Kg drugs in eight operations while arrested six accused including and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.96 Kg Heroine, 353.4 Kg Hashish and one Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 82.537 Kg drugs in eight operations and arrested eight accused including a woman and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.812 Kg Heroin, 69.8 Kg Hashish, 8.4 Kg Opium, 3.500 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 25 LSD Stickers (0.025 Kg) and six SMGs, eight 12 Bore Rifles, 6 MP5 guns, 32 guns 30 bore, 24 pistols 9MM, two repeaters, four M4 rifles and huge quantity of ammunition.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.