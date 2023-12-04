Open Menu

ANF Seizes 31 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 31 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed a foreign passenger (Nigerian) who arrived from Bahrain by flight number GF-791 was arrested at Faisalabad International Airport. During the operation, 40 cocaine-filled capsules were recovered from his stomach.

1343 grams Ice and 558 grams heroin were recovered from a passenger's trolley bag at Jinnah International Airport. The accused was leaving for Jeddah by flight number PA-170.

240 intoxicated tablets (ecstasy) were recovered from two suspects arrested in the commercial market Rawalpindi.

3600 grams hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Hangu Road Kohat while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

2400 grams hashish was recovered from a woman's bag rounded up near Kanpur Adda, Multan.

In another operation, 2400 grams hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near Bab-e-Sakhi Sarwar in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The spokesman informed that in 7th operation, 11 kg hashish was recovered from a drug smuggler arrested near Agriculture University Tandojam, Hyderabad.

ANF while conducting 8th operation recovered 10 kg hashish hidden for smuggling in an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan