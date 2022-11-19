UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 313 Kg Drugs, 20200 Intoxicated Tablets, 1085 Liters Prohibited Chemical

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Saturday seized over 313 kg drugs, 20200 intoxicated tablets, 1085 prohibited chemical and arrested 10 accused while conducting seven counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF North in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 20200 intoxicated tablets from the possession of a passenger, resident of Peshawar going to Jeddah on flight no WY-348.

In another operation near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 78 kg marijuana and 26.400 kg opium from secret cavities of Bolan vehicle and arrested two accused.

The spokesman informed that ANF Sindh in an operation in Karachi seized 100 kg marijuana and rounded up three accused. Another drug pusher, resident of Umar Kot was also held from Hyderabad and ANF recovered 15 kg marijuana from secret cavities of a car.

In three operations conducted a in different areas of Quetta, ANF seized 1085 liters prohibited chemical, 19 kg heroin, five kg Ice drug, 70 kilogram marijuana and rounded up three accused.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.

