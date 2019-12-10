(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 3.15 tons narcotics and 486 liters prohibited chemical valuing Rs104 billion at international market , arrested 26 culprits and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 28 counter-narcotic strikes.

The seized drugs comprised of 1624 Kg Hashish, 1006.3 Kg Morphine, 305.82 Kg Amphetamine (Ice), 177.6 Kg Opium, 26.12 kg Cocaine, 12.68 Kg Heroin, 2.9 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 486 Liters HCL and 2490x Ecstasy Tabs.

As per details shared by the ANF on Tuesday, the ANF Quetta recovered 15 Kg Hashish and 186 Liters HCL from dry rainy Nullah located at general area of Killi Gharibabad, Nokundi.

In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 305 Kg Amphetamine and 300 Liters HCL from an unattended Iranian vehicle (Zamyad) near Gath Brouth, Tehsil Nokundi, District Chaghai.

In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 217 Kg Hashish from a dry rainy nullah located at mountainous area of Hub near Hub bypass.

In fourth operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1006.300 Kg Morphine from a dry rainy nullah located at Tehsil Dalbandin, Distinct Chaghi.

In fifth operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1140 kg Hashish from mountain area of Shadi Kor, Tehsil Pasni, District Gwadar.

As per initial reports the recovered drugs were stored for handing over to other narcotics gang.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused namely Muhammad Imran resident of Sialkot and Shakeel Masih resident of Sialkot and recovered a total of 1.7 Kg Heroin from both accused persons.

Both were arrested from Paris Hostel located at Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society, Street No.2, E-11/2 Islamabad. On pointation of the arrested accused person, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.6 Kg heroin from Flat No.101, Paris Heights, E-11/2, Islamabad.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected parcel from International Mail Office located at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, booked by Mariam Jallah, 40 Berwick Street Freetown Siera Leone, West Africa and recovered 2690x Ecstasy Tabs (Weighing 0.982 kg).

In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Zeera Jan resident of Khyber at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 824 Grams Amphetamine (Ice) which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. He was proceeding to Behrain through flight no.GF-771.

ANF Lahore conducted a raid near Bilal Masjid, Naqashband Colony, Rashidabad, District Multan and recovered 12 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Ahmed Faraz resident Multan.

In another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Double Cabin at Alghanni Petrolium services located at Qadirpur Ran bypass, Multan and recovered 115.2 kg Opium and 57.6 kg Hashish which were concealed in secret cavities of the said vehicle.

Two persons onboard namely Nosheen alias Noshi and Babar Khan both resident of Multan were arrested during the operation.

In third operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Ahsan Arif resident of Kasur at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 800 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in his bag. The accused was proceeding to Riyadh (KSA) through flight No.PK-725.

In fourth operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Munir Ahmed resident of Sargodha at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.4 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) which was concealed in his bag. He was proceeding to Saudi Arabia through Flight No. WY-0342.

In fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Bolan at Head Pakka, MM Road, Mianwali and recovered 1 kg Heroin from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Azam resident of Sargodha.

In sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Motorcycle Honda CD-70 at Muslim Colony near Railway Crossing, Kala Bagh Road, District Mianwali and recovered 2 kg Heroin from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Zaffar Iqbal resident of Mianwali.

In seventh operation, ANF Lahore conducted a raid near Fox sports located at Sialkot Daska Road, Sialkot and recovered 1.5 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Arif resident of Sialkot.

In eighth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Canada bound suspected parcel from a private courier office located at Cargo Complex, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.050 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in food Mixer Machine.

In ninth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted Motorcycle Honda CD-70 near General Bus Stand Daska Chowk, District Sialkot and recovered 2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Ilyas resident of Sialkot.

In tenth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 700 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice) from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Shahid Akbar resident of Peshawar.

In eleventh operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Muhammad Tahir resident of Khanwal at International Airport, Multan and recovered 500 Grams Heroin which was concealed in his trolley bag. He was proceeding to Doha (Qatar) through Flight No. QR-0617.

In twelfth operation, ANF Lahore arrested Three accused persons namely Sher Zaman resident of Khushab, Akhtar Parveen resident of Mianwali and Iqbal Bano resident of Bhakkar at Internal Airport, Multan and recovered 4.4 Kg Heroin which was concealed in their trolley bag. All were proceeding to Jeddah (KSA) through Flight No. PA-870.

In thirteenth operation, ANF Lahore raided near Govt Degree College for Women, Bund Road, Lahore and recovered 1.1 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Babar Ali resident of Lahore.

ANF Peshawar intercepted a Double Cabin Hilux rivo and recovered 62.4 Kg Opium and 86.4 kg Hashish which were tactfully concealed in trunk of the said vehicle. Resultantly an accused namely Muhammad Saddique resident of Khyber was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a passenger Toyota Hiace near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 2.7 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Inam Ullah resident of Peshawar.

In third operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Ayza Khan resident of Swat near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 2.4 kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in water cooler. She was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar from a passenger van.

In forth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested a lady identified as Naveen Tariq resident of Lahore at exit gate of Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 1.12 Kg Cocaine which was concealed in candies kept in her bag.

ANF Karachi intercepted a motorcycle CD-70 near Jehaz Chowk, Wagon Stop Sehwan Shareef and recovered 430 Grams Heroin and 20.4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the three arrested accused namely Rab Dino resident of Jamshoro, Sassi alias Sakina and Sajid Ali both residents of Sehwan Shareef.

In another operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid at Parco petrol Pump near Punjab Bus Adda, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 66 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Qudrat Ullah resident of Chaman.

In third operation, ANF Karachi seized a container at South Asian Port Terminal (SAPT) Karachi and recovered 25 Kg Cocaine. Container was booked by PBM Global Group Paramaribo Suriname South America.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.