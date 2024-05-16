ANF Seizes 32 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 32 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters here on Thursday.
He informed that 320 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Italy at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
Twelve kilogram hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Hayatabad Peshawar while 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a drug smuggler netted near Lakeview Park Islamabad.
Nine kilogram heroin was recovered from an accused held near Wagah in Lahore.
And 1.2 kg hashish and 270 grams opium were recovered from a smuggler near Babu Sabu Interchange Lahore.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit3 minutes ago
-
Process to finalize standing committees process to be completed till tomorrow: Dr Fazal Chaudhary7 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in human trafficking7 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 192,000 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
25 Injured in road accident in Nawabshah7 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest most wanted criminal7 minutes ago
-
DD Agri visited Saddar and Bajwat areas17 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy,hot weather forecast:17 minutes ago
-
Construction of District Education Authority building will be completed in June:DC17 minutes ago
-
Five injured in coaster-auto rickshaw collision17 minutes ago
-
RPO takes notice of journalist killing, traders condemn26 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly calls on Governor KP26 minutes ago