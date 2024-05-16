Open Menu

ANF Seizes 32 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 32 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters here on Thursday.

He informed that 320 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Italy at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

Twelve kilogram hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up in Hayatabad Peshawar while 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a drug smuggler netted near Lakeview Park Islamabad.

Nine kilogram heroin was recovered from an accused held near Wagah in Lahore.

And 1.2 kg hashish and 270 grams opium were recovered from a smuggler near Babu Sabu Interchange Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

