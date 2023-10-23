ANF seizes 33 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 33 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 13 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused, a resident of Peshawar rounded up on National Highway Hyderabad.

In another operation, three kg hashish was recovered from two accused, residents of Ghotki, netted at City Bus Stand, Sukkur.

In the third operation, 300 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the passenger's trolley bag at Jinnah International Airport. The accused, a resident of Karachi, was leaving for Dubai by flight number EK-603.

91 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport. The accused, a resident of Khyber, was leaving for Doha by flight number PK-285.

During an operation in Hayatabad, six kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle. Two accused residents of Khyber were arrested during the operation.

The spokesman informed that in the sixth operation, 10 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Khyber.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.