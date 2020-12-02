ANF seizes 3302.47 kg drugs in 27 operations; arrests 21

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Proving its commitment to eradicate drugs from the homeland, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3302.47 Kg narcotics worth US$ 1.051 billion in international market, arrested 21 culprits and impounded nine vehicles including one boat while conducting 27 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 2189.5 kg Hashish, 92.317 kg Heroin, 52.400 kg Opium, 0.250 kg Methamphetamine, 961 kg Morphine, 0.247 kg Diazepam Tab, 0.400 kg Ecstasy Tab, 2.500 kg Hashish Oil and 3.856 kg suspected Chemical.

ANF Balochistan recovered 50 kg Opium from Killi Hassanabad at Tehsil Nokundi & District Chaghi, Balochistan. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Turbat recovered 50 kg Heroin from a car at Mirani Dam road near D Baloch Kech Core Tehsil Turbat District Kach. In third operation, Police Station Turbat recovered 500 Kg Hashish from a nullah situated near M-8 Turbat Gwadar road District Kech. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Balochistan recovered 961 kg Morphine from Qilla Koulak Tehsil Gulistan & District Qilla Abdullah.

ANF Rawalpindi in different operations recovered 0.086 kg Diazepam Tabs (Qty 457), 0.075 kg Diazepam Tab (Qty 400) and 2.740 kg Heroin (Brown) from suspected parcels being sent to foreign countries. The staff of Police Station Gilgit conducted an operation at Ehsan Ali link road, Kashrote, District Gilgit and recovered 1.400 kg Hashish. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Islamabad intercepted Motorcycle near G-13, Markaz, Islamabad and recovered 2.330 kg Hashish oil from personal possession of arrested accused namely Kashif Marwat and Sohail Anjum Qureshi r/o Islamabad. On Pointation of arrested accused, the staff of Police Station conducted further raid on a narcotics manufacturing laboratory covert from the House situated in Islamabad and seized 0.170 ltrs Hashish Oil and 3.856 kg suspected chemical and other drugs manufacturing equipment from the house. In an operation, Police Station Regional Directorate intercepted a Pakistani national accused Fayaz r/o Swabi at Islamabad Airport and recovered 3.627 kg Heroin from his trolly bag plastic hard sheets.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Faisalabad raided near Sannat Singh Railway Crossing Jhumra road, Faisalabad and recovered 1.500 kg Hashish & 0.250 kg Methamphetamine from a car and arrested Muhammad Nadeem r/o Sargodha.

In another operation, the staff of Police Station Mianwali raided near Chowk Azam, Sofia Hotel MM road District Layyah and recovered 3.500 kg Hashish from the arrested accused namely Saeed Abbas r/o Layyah. In third operation, the staff of PS Faisalabad intercepted a motorcycle near Marzipura-Chowk Ameenpur road Faisalabad and recovered 4.800 kg Hashish from Muhammad Akram and Amir Shahazad r/o Faisalabad.

In fourth operation, Police Station Faisalabad intercepted a Pakistani national accused namely Mazhar Saleem r/o Azad Jummu & Kashmir at International Airport Faisalabad and recovered 1.218 kg Heroin. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a suspected parcel at TCS Office Cargo Complex Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.182 kg Heroin. In sixth operation, the staff of Police Station Multan intercepted two vehicles near Toll Plaza Tounsa Sharif Indus Highway Tehsil Tounsa Sharif District DG Khan and recovered 238.800 kg Hashish. Four accused namely Muhammad Shafi, Rooh Ullah, Najeeb Ullah and Wazir Muhammad r/o Qilla Abdullah, Quetta were arrested. In Seventh operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a suspected parcel at DHL Office Cargo Complex Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.750 kg Heroin.

ANF Sindh conducted a raid at Gezri Pull Clifton Karachi and recovered 7.200 kg Hashish from Barat Khan r/o Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate in collaboration with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Karachi, intercepted a boat namely Al-Bilal at open sea Opposite Howkesbay, Karachi and recovered 1372 kg Hashish. Three accused namely Nadir, Hammal r/o Lasbela Balochistan & Adnan r/o Karachi were arrested. In third operation, Police Station ANF Sindh Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi intercepted a Truck near Total petrol Pump Al Asif Square Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 25 kg Heroin and arrested an accused. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi intercepted a car near Bus Terminal Hasool Petrol Pump, Sohrab Goth, Karachi and recovered 5.400 kg Heroin. Two accused namely Muhammad Khan and Ghulam Hussain r/o Balochistan were arrested. In fifth operation, the staff of Police Station Korangi, Karachi intercepted a parcel at M&P Courier Company Karachi booked from M&P Office Batkhela, KPK by Khial Muhammad r/o Malakand KPK being sent to Sohail r/o UK and recovered 1.400 Kg Heroin.

ANF KP, on tip off Police Station Kohat in collaboration with Kurram Militia FC (S) intercepted a vehicle at Balish Khel Tehsil & District Khurram and recovered 18 kg Hashish and arrested Mehboob Ali. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Peshawar Torkham Det in collaboration with NLC at Torkham Border Trade recovered 400 grams Ecstasy Tabs (Qty 800). In third operation, on tip off Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) recovered 2.400 kg Opium & 9.300 kg Hashish from a nullah. In fourth operation, Police Station Kohat in collaboration with FC (South) recovered 33 kg Hashish near Manojaba District Khurram.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.