ANF seizes 34 kg drugs; arrests five including a woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 34 kg of narcotics in four operations and managed to net five accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, over 2.

4 kg of Ice drug was recovered from the possession of two Jeddah-bound passengers, a woman, resident of Swabi and another resident of Peshawar, going on flight no PK-270.

In the third operation near Islamabad 'Kak Bridge', 10.8 kg charras was recovered from a rickshaw. Three drug pushers were also rounded up in the operation.

He informed that ANF and FC in an operation in Khyber recovered 21 kg charras concealed in a remote place.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.