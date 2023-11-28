ANF seizes 34 kg drugs in three operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking managed to recover 34 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He said 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a resident, arrested near Murree Expressway, Islamabad.

In another operation, 28.

8 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Baleli check post, Quetta while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

In the third raid, 2 kg Ice drug was recovered from a drug smuggler, a resident of Qilla Abdullah netted from the RCD highway.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.