ANF seizes 341 kg drugs worth Rs 642.81 mln in 10 operations; arrests 17

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Determined to uproot drug menace from the country and the world, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 341 kg Narcotics valuing Rs 642.81 million in international market, arrested 17 culprits including a Nigerian National and impounded nine vehicles while conducting 10 counter-narcotic strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman on Thursday, the seized drugs comprised of 72 kg Hashish, 19.49 kg Heroin, 129.4 kg Opium and 120 Liter HCL.

In an intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended vehicle from general area of Raje, Tehsil Noukundi, District Chaghai and recovered 50 kg Opium, 120 liters HCL and one SMG along with two magazines and 10 rounds from the vehicle.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted three vehicles BMW car, BMW Jeep and Toyota Surf near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad. During search of the vehicles ANF Road Check Team recovered a total of 75.8 kg Opium and 52.8 kg Hashish from the vehicles. Six persons onboard namely Kamran Afridi, Faizan Johar, Abdullah, Anwar Khan, Irfan Afridi and Abdul Manan Jan Hanif all residents of Khyber Agency were arrested during the operation.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi raided at Peshawar Nursery, National Talent Pool Kheer, H-9, Islamabad and intercepted a Honda civic car during search of the vehicle. ANF recovered 3.5 kg Heroin which was concealed in driving seat of the vehicle. Two persons on board namely Falak Sher Alias Sheroo resident of Islamabad and Amir Waseem r/o Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted Toyota Surf Hilux near Metro Bus Depot, Service road, H-9, Islamabad and recovered three kg Heroin from front door of the vehicle.

Resultantly two accused persons namely Ch Sohail Masih Athwal and Falak Sher both r/o Islamabad were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Double Cabin at Sanjwal Morr, GT Road, Attock and recovered 7.2 kg Hashish and 1.2 kg Opium from secret cavities of the vehicle. An accused namely Munsif Khan r/o Peshawar was arrested during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a UK bound parcel from a private courier office located at Aabpara Market, Islamabad and recovered 1.050 kg Heroin. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi based on information, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Chungi No. 26 Bus Stop, Islambad and recovered six kg Hashish from back side of bumper of the vehicle. Two persons onboard namely Sheikh Waqar Ali r/o Gujrat and Abid Ali r/o Lahore were arrested on the spot.

ANF Lahore arrested a Nigerian National namely Matthew Amaechi Okoye at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 5.940 kg Heroin which was concealed in his bag. He was boarding for Nigeria.

ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) intercepted a car near Bagyari Check Post, Jamrud, District Khyber and recovered six kg Heroin which was concealed in cylinder gas kit of the vehicle. A person namely Hayat Ullah r/o District Khyber was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested two accused identified as Muhammad Irfan Hashmi r/o Lahore and a lady accomplice Khalida Hameed r/o Multan and recovered 2.4 kg Opium and six kg Hashish from their personal possession. Both were arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar from a passenger van.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.