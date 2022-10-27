UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 348 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Six

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday seized 348 kilograms of narcotics and arrested six accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation on G T Road near Tarnol managed to recover 120 kg charras and 108 kg opium from secret cavities of a truck and rounded up two drug smugglers namely Gola Khan, a resident of Khyber and Taza Mir resident of Peshawar.

In another raid near Motorway Interchange Islamabad, ANF recovered over 103.200 kg of charras and over 16.800 kg of opium from two cars and arrested four accused residents of Haripur and Peshawar.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

