ANF Seizes 3546.783 Kg Drugs; Arrests 44 In 56 Operations

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 3546.783 kg drugs, 200 Liters Acetic Anhydride Chemical, 18.830 kg suspected material & 2035 kg poppy seed worth US$ 773.421 million internationally, arrested 44 persons including a woman and impounded 17 vehicles while conducting 56 counter narcotics operations throughout the country

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 474.625 kg Heroin, 724.652 kg Hashish, 1498.130 kg Opium, 0.670 kg Amphetamine, 176.404 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 672 kg Morphine, and 0.302 kg weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 2825.25 kg drugs, 200 liters acetic anhydride chemical, 1.150 kg suspected material & 2035 kg poppy seed in 10 operations while arrested two accused persons and seized two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 418.030 kg Heroin, 106 kg Hashish, 1465 kg Opium, 0.020 kg Amphetamine, 164.200 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 672 kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 79.963 kg drugs in eight operations while arrested three accused persons in drug smuggling and seized three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 7.830 kg Heroin, 69.9 kg Hashish, 1.280 kg Opium & 0.953 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 184.785 kg drugs in seven operations while arrested four persons in trafficking of narcotics. The seized drugs comprised 2.400 kg Heroin, 180.400 kg Hashish and 1.985 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 274.946 kg drugs & 17.08 kg suspected material in 16 operations while arrested 16 accused persons in drug smuggling and seized four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 8.770 kg Heroin, 260.690 kg Hashish, 3 kg Opium & 2.486 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 181.839 kg drugs in 15 operations, arrested 19 accused persons including a woman involved in drug smuggling while seized eight vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 37.595 kg Heroin, 107.662 kg Hashish, 28.85 kg Opium, 0.650 kg Amphetamine, 6.780 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.302 kg weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

