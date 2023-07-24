ANF seizes 37 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations against drug-traffickers managed to recover 37 kg narcotics and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that in an operation, ANF recovered 1.5 kg Ice drug being sent to a foreign country through a parcel booked at International Mail Office Rawalpindi. Ice was concealed in Hot Pots.

In another operation, one kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Peshawar, travelling in public transport. The accused was arrested near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza.

On the accused's information, the co-accused, a resident of Islamabad, was also arrested along with a vehicle from the Khanapul area in Islamabad.

In the third operation, 17.7 kg of hashish concealed in a plastic bag was recovered from the area of 'Jarubi Zakhakhel Khyber'.

10.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Karachi arrested near Mirpur Road Karachi.

In fifth operation, 350 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for a foreign country at the courier office, Jinnah International Airport.

During the sixth operation on Sariab Road Quetta, eight kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a rickshaw driver, resident of Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.