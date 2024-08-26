Open Menu

ANF Seizes 373 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF seizes 373 kg drugs in 10 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 10 operations across the country managed to recover 373 kg drugs worth Rs 340 million and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 783 grams ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Lahore Airport.

1.140 kg ice and 50 grams heroin were recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a courier office in Karachi.

In another operation, 190 kg heroin was recovered from Chaman area.

100 kg hashish and 22 kg opium were recovered from Pasni and Gwadar areas.

31.2 kg hashish and 1.

2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.

12 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near a restaurant in Quetta.

6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested on Peshawar Road Rawalpindi.

6 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects in RCD Road Hub.

2.6 kg hashish and 260 grams opium were recovered from two suspects rounded up near a university in Lahore.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Australia Motorway Drugs Road Vehicle Gwadar Chaman Rawalpindi Pasni Hub From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

4 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

4 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

4 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

4 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

4 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

4 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

4 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

4 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

4 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

4 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan