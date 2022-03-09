UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 3740.491 Kg Of Drug, 1180 Liters Acetic Anhydride Valuing US$ 185.818 Mil Internationally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 07:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 3740.491 kilograms of drugs and 1180 liters of acetic anhydride valuing US$ 185.818 million internationally.

The spokesperson said that the ANF had also arrested 31 culprits including two women, a foreigner, and impounded 13 vehicles while conducting 44 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 66.937 Kg heroin, 2036.422 Kg hashish, 1575.313 Kg opium, 0.966 Kg amphetamine, 48.82 Kg methamphetamine (Ice), 0.018 Kg Weed, 2383 x ecstasy tabs (1.435 Kg), 20510 Xanax Tabs 3.580 Kg, and 7 Kg suspected substance.

In Balochistan, the ANF had recovered 1635 Kg drugs and 1180 liters of acetic anhydride in 5 operations while arresting four accused and seizing two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 435 Kg Hashish and 1200 Kg opium.

ANF in Punjab recovered 749.273 Kg drugs in 12 operations while arrested six accused including one foreigner and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.

963 Kg Heroin, 590.4 Kg Hashish, 110.4 Kg Opium, and 43.51 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF in KPK recovered 1152.535 Kg drugs in 12 operations while arrested seven accused including a woman and seized 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 37.47 Kg Heroin, 842 Kg Hashish, 263.75 Kg Opium, 4.300 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 2383 Ecstasy Tablets (1.435 Kg), and 20510 Xanax Tablets 3.580 Kg.

ANF in Sindh recovered 166.604 Kg drugs in 4 operations while arresting three accused and seized one vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.204 Kg Heroin, 158.400 Kg Hashish, and 7 Kg Suspected Substance.

ANF in North recovered 37.079 Kg drugs in 11 operations, arrested 11 accused including a woman, and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 23.3 Kg Heroin, 10.622 Kg Hashish, 1.163 Kg Opium, 0.966 Kg Amphetamine, 1.010 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 0.018 Kg Weed.

The cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

