ANF seizes 39 kg hashish, 20 kg of opium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force has seized about 39.600 kilograms of hashish and 20.400 kilograms of opium near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

According to a spokesperson during the operation, an accused named Muhammad Ali Sajjad, a resident of Attock, was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.