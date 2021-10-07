UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 40 Kg Opium, 40 Kg Charas, Arrests Two Persons

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:17 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing drive against smugglers and peddlers recovered 40 Kg opium and 40 Kg Charas and arrested two persons at the spot

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing drive against smugglers and peddlers recovered 40 Kg opium and 40 Kg Charas and arrested two persons at the spot.

According to the spokesperson, the ANF conducted a successful intelligence base operation and intercepted a Suzuki Swift car, bearing Reg # RH 568 ICT, white color near the M1 Toll plaza, Motorway Islamabad.

The force recovered the drugs tactfully concealed in the secret cavities of the said vehicle.

The ANF arrested the two persons at the spot namely Fazal Subhan S/o Abdul Rehman Resident of Dhandah Tehsil and Distt Haripur and Sarfraz S/o Riaz Hussain Resident of Mohallah Ijaz Colony Joharabad Tehsil, Distt Khushab.

The criminal case against the culprits has been registered at the respective ANF police station under CNS Act 1997, while further investigation is underway.

