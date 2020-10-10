ANF Seizes 41.50 Kg Heroin, Two Arrested
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:54 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force, Peshawas on Saturday seized 41.500 kilogram heroin from vehicle at Chamkani chowk GT road Peshawar.
ANF sources informed that on a tip-off , a car bearing Reg no LEC-18-6027, was intercepted near Chamkani chowk and arrested two accused namely, Irfan Javaid s/o Javaid Iqbal and Humeza Anum w/o Irfan Javaid resident of Lahore.
During search , the ANF team recovered 42 packets concealed in passengers bags of heroin total weighing 41.500 Kg .
The recovered drug was being smuggled from Peshawar to PunjabA case has been registered under Cnotroal of Nortocis Substances Act and further investigation in progress