ANF Seizes 41.50 Kg Heroin, Two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:54 PM

Anti Narcotics Force, Peshawas on Saturday seized 41.500 kilogram heroin from vehicle at Chamkani chowk GT road Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force, Peshawas on Saturday seized 41.500 kilogram heroin from vehicle at Chamkani chowk GT road Peshawar.

ANF sources informed that on a tip-off , a car bearing Reg no LEC-18-6027, was intercepted near Chamkani chowk and arrested two accused namely, Irfan Javaid s/o Javaid Iqbal and Humeza Anum w/o Irfan Javaid resident of Lahore.

During search , the ANF team recovered 42 packets concealed in passengers bags of heroin total weighing 41.500 Kg .

The recovered drug was being smuggled from Peshawar to PunjabA case has been registered under Cnotroal of Nortocis Substances Act and further investigation in progress

