ANF seizes 418 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 418 kg drugs worth over Rs 75 million and arrested five accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that during an operation in Mansehra, 900 grams hashish was recovered from an accused.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 630 grams weed was recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Islamabad.

296 grams heroin was recovered from the shoes of a Bahrain-bound woman passenger arrested at Islamabad International Airport.

9.6 kg hashish was recovered from an abandoned vehicle checked near Islamabad Toll Plaza.

1.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer rounded up near Shershah Toll Plaza Multan and 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted near Tonmi Mor in DG Khan.

2.5 kg ice was recovered from a drug dealer travelling in a passenger van near Kandian Mor in Mianwali.

350 kg opium and 50 kg hashish hidden for smuggling were recovered in Mashkil area of Washuk district.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.