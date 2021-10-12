ANF Seizes 4.200 Kg Heroin, Arrests One Person
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:25 PM
Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4.200 kilograms heroin concealed at bottom of the bag and arrested one person
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4.200 kilograms heroin concealed at bottom of the bag and arrested one person.
According to the spokesperson, ANF Regional Directorate North carried out an intelligence-based operation to apprehend the culprit involved in drug trafficking at Islamabad International Airport.
The force has arrested a suspect, namely Ali Mat Khan S/o Behram Khan resident of Zaka Khail Mohallah Ani, Landi Kotal, Khyber district.
He said, the accused bearing a passport number BD 4112363 was traveling to Bahrain through flight No.GF 771.
A case has been registered against the culprit at the respective ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997 while further investigation is underway.