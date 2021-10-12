ANF seizes 4.200 kg heroin, arrests one person

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4.200 kilograms heroin concealed at bottom of the bag and arrested one person.

According to the spokesperson, ANF Regional Directorate North carried out an intelligence-based operation to apprehend the culprit involved in drug trafficking at Islamabad International Airport.

The force has arrested a suspect, namely Ali Mat Khan S/o Behram Khan resident of Zaka Khail Mohallah Ani, Landi Kotal, Khyber district.

He said, the accused bearing a passport number BD 4112363 was traveling to Bahrain through flight No.GF 771.

A case has been registered against the culprit at the respective ANF Police Station under CNS Act 1997 while further investigation is underway.