ANF seizes 425 kg drugs in seven different operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug traffickers managed to recover over 425 kg of drugs and arrested eight accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 240 kg hashish and 120 kg heroin were recovered from Galimain Ghandi Lakpas, Quetta.

Thirty kilograms of hashish was recovered from Chenab Toll Plaza Gujarat while two accused were arrested.

Eighteen kilograms of opium and 5 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle in Othal Lasbela while two accused were netted during the operation.

Five kg heroin and 1 kg Ice drug were recovered from an accused in Sambrial, Sialkot.

In the fifth operation, 3 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near Niazi bus stand in Lahore.

Two kg of Ice drug was recovered from an accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

In the seventh operation, 1.1 kg of Ice drug was recovered near Zero Line, Torkham.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.