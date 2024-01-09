Open Menu

ANF Seizes 425 Kg Drugs In Seven Different Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ANF seizes 425 kg drugs in seven different operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its crackdown against drug traffickers managed to recover over 425 kg of drugs and arrested eight accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 240 kg hashish and 120 kg heroin were recovered from Galimain Ghandi Lakpas, Quetta.

Thirty kilograms of hashish was recovered from Chenab Toll Plaza Gujarat while two accused were arrested.

Eighteen kilograms of opium and 5 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle in Othal Lasbela while two accused were netted during the operation.

Five kg heroin and 1 kg Ice drug were recovered from an accused in Sambrial, Sialkot.

In the fifth operation, 3 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near Niazi bus stand in Lahore.

Two kg of Ice drug was recovered from an accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

In the seventh operation, 1.1 kg of Ice drug was recovered near Zero Line, Torkham.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Quetta Drugs Vehicle Sialkot Lasbela Sambrial Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

14 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

14 hours ago
Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

14 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

14 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

14 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

14 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

14 hours ago
 11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan