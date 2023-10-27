Open Menu

ANF Seizes 43 Kg Narcotics In Five Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 43 kilograms drugs and arrested four accused while conducting five operations across the country, an ANF spokesperson said on Friday.

He informed 4.8 kg hashish concealed in the tire of a vehicle was recovered on GT Road Suhawa. During the operation, a suspect, resident of Swabi, was arrested.

In another operation, 2.4 kg Ice drug hidden in the passenger’s baggage was recovered at Faisalabad Airport. A female passenger, resident of Faisalabad who was leaving for Sharjah by flight number G-9563 was arrested.

A resident of Khanewal who was going to Qatar by flight number QR-617 was arrested at Multan Airport.

ANF recovered 135 heroin and ice-filled capsules from the passenger's stomach.

A suspect resident of Swat was arrested from a passenger bus near Ravi Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore. During the operation, 1.1 kg cocaine was recovered from the possession of the accused.

10 kg of drugs hidden for smuggling were recovered in an operation conducted in Zakha khel area of Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

