ANF seizes 43kg hashish, arrests two

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized 43kg of hashish and arrested two accused in separate actions in megalopolis on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized 43kg of hashish and arrested two accused in separate actions in megalopolis on Wednesday.

According to an official, the ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal acting on a tip off arrested two accused identified as Abdul Saboor s/o Haji Hussain and Naseebullah s/o Abdul Muhammad from Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth Bus Stop and recovered 12kg hashish from their possession.

In another action conducted at the said place the ANF team recovered 31kg hashish.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

