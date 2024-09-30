ANF Seizes 45 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 45 kg drugs worth Rs 4.2 million and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 450 grams hashish and 20 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered near a university located on Raiwind Road Lahore and an accused was arrested.
130 grams ice and 40 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused rounded up near a university located in Johar Town, Lahore.
120 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Kakpul Islamabad. The accused confessed to selling drugs to the students in educational institutions.
4.8 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle held near M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.
400 grams hashish was found near the university in Hyderabad and an accused was arrested.
During another operation in Hyderabad, 350 grams hashish was recovered from a drug dealer near a hospital. The accused confessed to providing drugs in educational institutions.
1.3 kg hashish and 200 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Sector F-10 center, Islamabad.
All the arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of different educational institutions.
Strict legal action was being taken against those who endanger the future of youth, the spokesman said adding, that suspicious persons are being closely monitored around educational institutions.
He further informed that 28.8 kg hashish and 7.2 kg opium were recovered from an accused in an operation conducted at M-1 Toll Plaza Islamabad.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
