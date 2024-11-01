ANF Seizes 45 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations recovered over 45 kg drugs worth Rs 4.5 million and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He said 100 grams hashish, 40 grams ice and 30 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused arrested near Jadon Hotel in Mansehra.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
670 grams heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Lahore Airport.
4 grams cocaine and 10 grams weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
24 kg hashish was recovered from Kohat road, Peshawar and 14.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near Bypass Chowk in Jhang.
2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused held near Mandi Mor in Islamabad.
3.4 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer arrested near Main GT Road in Rawalpindi.
650 grams opium was recovered from two suspects near Main GT Road, Attock.
115 grams heroin was recovered from an Afghan national arrested near Torkham border.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
