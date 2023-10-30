ANF seizes 450 kg drugs in nine operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 450 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and arrested drug peddler, a resident of Peshawar near Islamabad Motorway by recovering from him over 4.8 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a car.

In the second operation, 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted at Chongi number 26, Rawalpindi. A resident of Nowshera was arrested during the operation.

In the third operation, an attempt to smuggle a large amount of hashish from Quetta to Karachi was foiled and ANF recovered 306 kg hashish from a truck loaded with pomegranates on Super Highway Karachi. The accused, resident of Karachi, was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, 57 kg hashish concealed in a truck was recovered on RCD highway Karachi. A resident of Hub was arrested during the operation.

In fifth operation, 12 kg opium and 60 kg hashish were recovered from secret cavities of a vehicle on G.T. Road Nowshera. Three accused residents of Nowshera, Mianwali and Chiniot were arrested during the operation.

In sixth operation at At Allama Iqbal International Airport, Ice-filled capsules weighing 214 grams were recovered from the possession of a passenger. The accused, resident of Okara, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-766.

In seventh operation, over 2.4 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag, netted at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused, resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was leaving for Doha by flight number PK-279.

During a raid on a house in DHA Phase-3 Lahore, over 1 kg heroin was recovered.

In ninth operation, 100 grams intoxicated tablets were recovered from the trolley bag of an accused, resident of Muzaffargarh, nabbed at Multan Airport.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.