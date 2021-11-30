ANF seizes 457 kg Hashish, smuggler arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an intelligence-based operation on Tuesday recovered 457 Kg of hashish from a vehicle near Lachi Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway in Kohat.

The ANF spokesperson said that the ANF team intercepted a truck coming from Afghanistan and recovered 381 packets of 1200 grams of hashish hidden in secret compartments made in the truck.

During the operation, an accused Irshad Ali, a resident of Orakzai, was arrested.

The drugs were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan, the ANF said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.