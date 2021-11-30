ANF seizes 457kg hashish, arrests one drug peddler

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Police Station Kohat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seized 457 kilogram hashish and arrested one drug peddler.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, the force had intercepted a Hino Truck, near Lachi Toll Plaza Indus Highway District Kohat seized about 457.

200 Kg Hashish, and arrested one drug peddler namely Inshad.

The recovered hashish was hidden in secret compartments made in the truck's back floor.

The seized Narcotics were being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan. The case has been registered.