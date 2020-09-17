ANF seizes 462.500 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests eight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Determined to uproot drug menace from the country and the world, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 462.500 kg narcotics worth US$ 2.54 million in international market, arrested eight culprits and impounded four vehicles while conducting 10 counter-narcotic strikes.

According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 59.600 kg Hashish, 0.190 kg Heroin, 2.710 kg Methamphetamine and 400 kg HCL.

ANF KP, Police Station Kohat in collaboration with Kurram intelligence team, Kurram near Chutta Durrani Nullah intercepted a car and recovered 30 kg Hashish. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Peshawar intercepted a consignment from a truck parked at Torkham Border which was proceeding to Afghanistan and 400 kg hydrochloric acid (HCL). In third operation, acting on a tip-off, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar intercepted a courier parcel at TCS franchise, GB Plaza Karkhano Market Peshawar and recovered 190 grams heroin & 1.200 kg Hashish, tactfully concealed inside a loud speaker.

In fourth operation, ANF KP, Police Station DI Khan recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from Zahir Khan r/o DI Khan at Daraban road which was wrapped with his body. In fifth operation, Police Station Mansehra intercepted a motorcycle at main Shahra-e-Resham near food Hut Restaurant and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Usama Younas r/o Mansehra.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka near Motorway link road, Tehsil & District Islamabad and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Sadique Akbar r/o Charsadda. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka near Motorway link road, Tehsil & District Islamabad, intercepted two passengers who were travelling on a passenger bus and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Rawaiz Khan and Irfan r/o Nowshera. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka at Motorway link road Tehsil & District Islamabad and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from Muhammad Tariq r/o Narowal.

ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi intercepted a car near Total petrol Pump Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 20 kg Hashish. Two accused namely Sher Khan r/o Qilla Abdullah and Aziz Ullah r/o Quetta were arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station-II, Korangi, intercepted a parcel at Leopards Courier Company Karachi booked through Leopards Courier Office Peshawar being sent to KSA and recovered 2.710 kg Methamphetamine, soaked in six gents dresses.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.