UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Seizes 462.500 Kg Drugs In 10 Operations; Arrests Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:39 PM

ANF seizes 462.500 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests eight

Determined to uproot drug menace from the country and the world, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 462.500 kg narcotics worth US$ 2.54 million in international market, arrested eight culprits and impounded four vehicles while conducting 10 counter-narcotic strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Determined to uproot drug menace from the country and the world, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 462.500 kg narcotics worth US$ 2.54 million in international market, arrested eight culprits and impounded four vehicles while conducting 10 counter-narcotic strikes.

According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 59.600 kg Hashish, 0.190 kg Heroin, 2.710 kg Methamphetamine and 400 kg HCL.

ANF KP, Police Station Kohat in collaboration with Kurram intelligence team, Kurram near Chutta Durrani Nullah intercepted a car and recovered 30 kg Hashish. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Peshawar intercepted a consignment from a truck parked at Torkham Border which was proceeding to Afghanistan and 400 kg hydrochloric acid (HCL). In third operation, acting on a tip-off, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar intercepted a courier parcel at TCS franchise, GB Plaza Karkhano Market Peshawar and recovered 190 grams heroin & 1.200 kg Hashish, tactfully concealed inside a loud speaker.

In fourth operation, ANF KP, Police Station DI Khan recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from Zahir Khan r/o DI Khan at Daraban road which was wrapped with his body. In fifth operation, Police Station Mansehra intercepted a motorcycle at main Shahra-e-Resham near food Hut Restaurant and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Usama Younas r/o Mansehra.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka near Motorway link road, Tehsil & District Islamabad and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Sadique Akbar r/o Charsadda. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka near Motorway link road, Tehsil & District Islamabad, intercepted two passengers who were travelling on a passenger bus and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from Rawaiz Khan and Irfan r/o Nowshera. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka at Motorway link road Tehsil & District Islamabad and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish from Muhammad Tariq r/o Narowal.

ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi intercepted a car near Total petrol Pump Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 20 kg Hashish. Two accused namely Sher Khan r/o Qilla Abdullah and Aziz Ullah r/o Quetta were arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station-II, Korangi, intercepted a parcel at Leopards Courier Company Karachi booked through Leopards Courier Office Peshawar being sent to KSA and recovered 2.710 kg Methamphetamine, soaked in six gents dresses.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Petrol World Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Motorway Police Station Drugs Company Vehicles Road Car Mansehra Kohat Rawalpindi Charsadda Nowshera Narowal Korangi Border Market From Hallmark Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

5 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

26 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

44 minutes ago

Oman reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 91,753 in tot ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains high at 6.1 pct

2 minutes ago

BioNTech buys German site to ramp up Covid-19 vacc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.