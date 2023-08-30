ANF seizes 464 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 464 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation near Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura, 62.4 kg hashish and 3.8 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle. Three accused residents of Okara were arrested during the operation.

In an operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 645 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to Kuwait.

In the third operation, ANF conducted a raid at an uninhabited house in Qilla Abdullah and recovered 380 kg of Ice drug and 158 litres of prohibited chemicals.

2000 litres of chemical was destroyed on the spot during the operation.

In the fourth operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 1667 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger's trolley bag. The accused, a resident of Lucky Marwat, was leaving for Jeddah on flight number SV-797.

During two operations in the Zakha Khel area of Khyber, 16 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered.

The spokesman informed that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.