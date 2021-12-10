ANF seizes 4670.349 kg narcotics; arrests 52 in 56 operations

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4670.349 kg narcotics valuing US$ 672.246 million internationally, arrested 52 culprits including three women & two Nigerian nationals besides impounding 18 vehicles while conducting 56 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the countr

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4670.349 kg narcotics valuing US$ 672.246 million internationally, arrested 52 culprits including three women & two Nigerian nationals besides impounding 18 vehicles while conducting 56 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 200.9 kg Heroin, 1463.778 kg Hashish, 182.45 kg Opium, 47.803 Amphetamine, 22.307 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 4.565 kg Cocaine, 3942 Ecstasy Tablets (1.496 kg), 502 kg Morphine and 2245 kg Poppy Straw and 50 grams weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 2763.01 kg drugs in five operations while arrested six accused and seized a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 15.600 kg Hashish, 2025 Ecstasy Tablets (0.41 kg), 2245 kg Poppy Straw and 502 kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 35.691 kg drugs in eight operations while arrested four accused and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 11.76 kg Heroin, 12.900 kg Hashish, 7 kg Opium, 3.920 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 217 Ecstasy Tablets (0.

111 kg) and one 9mm pistol along with six rounds.

ANF KPK recovered 1690.823 kg drugs in 22 operations while arrested 16 accused including one Nigerian national and seized eight vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 151 kg Heroin, 1347.958 kg Hashish, 140.9 kg Opium, 47.800 kg Amphetamine, one kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.190 kg Cocaine and 1700 Ecstasy Tablets (0.975 Kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 51.85 kg drugs in 7 operations while arrested 10 accused and seized 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 9.500 kg Heroin, 28.4 kg Hashish, 2.750 kg Opium and 11.200 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 126.625 kg drugs in 14 operations and arrested 16 accused including 3 women & one Nigerian national and seized 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 28.64 kg Heroin, 58.92 kg Hashish, 31.8 kg Opium, 3.837 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.375 kg Cocaine, 3 grams Amphetamine and 50 grams weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.