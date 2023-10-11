Open Menu

ANF Seizes 49 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ANF seizes 49 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations managed to recover 49 kg drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 38 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at the courier office in Chaklala, Rwp.

In a raid in Mianwali, over 2.7 grams of heroin was recovered from a motorcycle. A resident of Mianwali was arrested during the operation.

2 kg hashish concealed in a vehicle was recovered near M-2, Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore.

Two accused residents of Khyber were arrested during the operation.

185 narcotic (ecstasy) tablets were recovered from the accused, a resident of Islamabad, near Passport Office Karachi.

45 kg charras concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area near Coastal Highway Pasni.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is under process.

