ANF Seizes 493 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducting nine operations across the country seized over 493 kg drugs worth Rs 80 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 10.6 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Australia from a cargo office in Karachi.
1.210 kg heroin hidden in cushion covers and hats was recovered from a parcel booked for France through a courier office in Faisalabad.
1.660 kg ice hidden in ladies’ clothes was recovered from a parcel sent to Hong Kong through a courier office in Lahore.
455 kg hashish was recovered in two separate operations conducted in a remote area of Pishin in Balochistan.
20 kg heroin hidden in a car was recovered near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan and three suspects were arrested during the operation.
One kg ice and two kg heroin were recovered from the possession of two suspects near a mall in Islamabad.
In another operation near Sher Shah Toll Plaza, Multan, two kg hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a car and a suspect was arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
