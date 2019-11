(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 4kg hashish from car near here on Wednesday.

An ANF spokesman said the force signaled a car near Interchange Toll Plaza Sahianwala and recovered narcotics from the vehicle.

The ANF arrested Hussain Shah and Sunaip Khan, and started investigation.