ANF seizes 522 kg drugs in 12 operations; arrests 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 12 operations across the country managed to recover over 522 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, 96 kg hashish concealed in two vehicles near Main Sharqpur Lahore was recovered.

Three accused residents of Kasur, Peshawar and Nankana Sahib were arrested during the operation.

9.6 kg opium and 20.4 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Toll Plaza.

Two accused residents of Nowshera were also rounded up.

In third operation, 1720 grams Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Korea through a private courier office located at Tariq Road, Karachi.

180 kg opium and 192 kg hashish concealed in a vehicle intercepted near Ring Road Peshawar were recovered.

An accused resident of Rawalpindi was also netted.

The recovered drugs were being smuggled from Peshawar to Punjab.

9.6 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of an abandoned vehicle near Bord Bazar University Road Peshawar was recovered.

Five kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle near Havelian Interchange Abbottabad was also recovered.

The ANF arrested accused resident of Kohistan during the operation and recovered drugs, which were being smuggled from Peshawar to Mansehra.

As many as1030 grams heroin being sent to Kuwait through a courier company located in Faisalabad was recovered.

Five kg hashish concealed in an abandoned motorcycle parked at Railway Station in Hyderabad was recovered.

The force recovered 47900 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused resident of Quetta arrested from Pak-Afghan border Chaman.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.