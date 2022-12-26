ANF seizes 531.237 kg drugs, arrests 22 drug pushers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force seized 531.237 kg drugs, 1604 Liter Prohibited Chemicals, 97.31 kg suspected substance worth US$ 17.44 million internationally, arrested 22 drug pushers including 3 Afghan nationals and 3 women, impounded 3 vehicles while conducting 25 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 15.311 Kg of heroin, 401.524 kg of hashish, 39.84 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 9.744 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 8.958 kg weed, 2,40,000 Xanax Tablets (55.790 Kg), 100 Ecstasy Tablets (0.070 Kg), 1604 Liter HCL, 97.31 Kg suspected substance and 31x Bottle Branded Alcohol, said a spokesperson of the ANF in a statement here on Monday. In Balochistan, the ANF recovered 110.774 kg of drugs and 1604-liter Prohibited Chemicals in 6 operations and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 101 kg hashish, 9.744 kg Amphetamine (Ice) and 1604-liter HCL.

In Punjab province, the force recovered 177.33 kg of drugs in 3 operations and arrested 6 persons including a lady in drug smuggling and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 7.

5 kg heroin, 168 kg hashish and 1.83 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ANF recovered 129 kg drugs and 8.580 kg Suspected Substance drugs in 3 operations while arresting 3 Afghan Nationals involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 7 kg heroin, 84 kg hashish and 38 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh In Sindh province, the force recovered 108.39 kg drugs, 88.730 kg suspected substance and 31 bottle branded alcohol in 7 operations while arrested 4 accused persons including a woman involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 48 kg hashish, 4.590 Kg weed, 2,40,000 Xanax Tablets (55.790 Kg) and 0.010 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). In North, the ANF recovered 5.773 kg drugs in 6 operations, arrested 9 persons including a lady in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 0.811 kg heroin, 0.524 Kg hashish, 4.368 kg Weed and 100x Ecstasy Tablets (0.070 Kg).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.