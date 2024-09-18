ANF seizes 539 kg drugs in eight operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 539 kg drugs worth Rs 30 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 200 grams hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist rounded up near a university in Bosan Road, Multan.

The accused namely Osama Rehman Khan, a resident of Khanewal, confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions in Multan.

The arrested accused used to supply drugs to the students of various universities and colleges through the canteen and hostel staff.

In another operation, 500 grams opium was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Rawalpindi.

500 grams hashish was recovered from a house near Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi and an accused was arrested.

100 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near a university in Sector H-11, Islamabad.

300 grams hashish was recovered from a car intercepted near a hotel in Mansehra and an accused was arrested. The arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In an operation, 2.4 kg opium was recovered from a parcel booked for Sheikhupura at a courier office on Ring Road Peshawar.

14 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle on Pasni Coastal Highway, Gwadar and an accused was arrested during the operation.

In another operation conducted in Pishin, Balochistan, 520 kg hashish was recovered.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.