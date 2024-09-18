Open Menu

ANF Seizes 539 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ANF seizes 539 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 539 kg drugs worth Rs 30 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 200 grams hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist rounded up near a university in Bosan Road, Multan.

The accused namely Osama Rehman Khan, a resident of Khanewal, confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions in Multan.

The arrested accused used to supply drugs to the students of various universities and colleges through the canteen and hostel staff.

In another operation, 500 grams opium was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Rawalpindi.

500 grams hashish was recovered from a house near Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi and an accused was arrested.

100 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted near a university in Sector H-11, Islamabad.

300 grams hashish was recovered from a car intercepted near a hotel in Mansehra and an accused was arrested. The arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In an operation, 2.4 kg opium was recovered from a parcel booked for Sheikhupura at a courier office on Ring Road Peshawar.

14 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle on Pasni Coastal Highway, Gwadar and an accused was arrested during the operation.

In another operation conducted in Pishin, Balochistan, 520 kg hashish was recovered.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Drugs Hotel Road Vehicle Car Gwadar Mansehra Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Khanewal Pasni Pishin From Million

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

20 minutes ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

25 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

50 minutes ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

5 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

21 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

22 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

22 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan