Open Menu

ANF Seizes 56 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 02:30 AM

ANF seizes 56 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 56 kg of drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF foiled a drug smuggling bid through a luxury vehicle and recovered 30 kg heroin recovered from a Toyota Land Cruiser intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, five 30-bore pistols with magazines were also recovered.

Two accused residents of Khyber and Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

In another operation, 14.4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Qamar Deen Park Lahore while two accused were arrested.

On the plantation of the arrested person, two other accused including a woman were also arrested.

In the third operation, 9.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a bike rider.

An Afghan resident was arrested during a raid on a house near Yaro Railway Track in Quetta. 2 kg of Ice drug 190 litres of hydrochloric acid and different types of prohibited powder were recovered from the house which was being used to store drugs.

Separate cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Motorway Drugs Vehicle Women From Toyota

Recent Stories

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exc ..

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exchange between local authoritie ..

1 hour ago
 Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transfo ..

Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country&#039;s food, agr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is ac ..

UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is accelerating clean molecule crea ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business for ..

UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business forum in Yerevan

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries ..

Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries and Production. Dr. Gohar Eja ..

3 hours ago
 Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

3 hours ago
DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension iss ..

DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension issues

3 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar h ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar hails Pashtoon nation on Pashto ..

3 hours ago
 PM underlines need to counter all terrorists inclu ..

PM underlines need to counter all terrorists including fascist Hindutva-inspired ..

3 hours ago
 First terrorism case registered against power pilf ..

First terrorism case registered against power pilferers over attacking FESCO off ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 cli ..

Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 climate change commitments: PM

3 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest r ..

Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan