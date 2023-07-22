Open Menu

ANF Seizes 58 Kg Drugs, Arrests Five Accused During Five Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ANF seizes 58 kg drugs, arrests five accused during five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force in its ongoing operations against drug-peddlers on Saturday, arrested five accused from different areas of the country and recovered 58 kg of drugs from their possession.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation on M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered 32.4 kg hashish and 3.6 kg opium concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle. An accused, resident of Nowshera was also arrested.

In two different operations at Sialkot International Airport, two suspects, residents of Haripur and Chakwal, who were going to Sharjah on flight no PK-209, were arrested.

ANF recovered 198 heroin and Ice-filled capsules filled from their possession.

In the fourth operation conducted in Dastagir Block 9, Karachi, 18 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Karachi.

In the fifth operation, three kg of ice concealed in UPS was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Peshawar arrested near GT Road Peshawar.

The recovered Ice drug was being smuggled to Punjab.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations were in process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Peshawar Punjab Motorway Drugs Sharjah Road Vehicle Sialkot Nowshera Chakwal Haripur All From Airport

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

6 minutes ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

35 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

36 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

1 hour ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

3 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

3 hours ago
Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan