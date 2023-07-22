ANF seizes 58 kg drugs, arrests five accused during five operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force in its ongoing operations against drug-peddlers on Saturday, arrested five accused from different areas of the country and recovered 58 kg of drugs from their possession.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation on M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered 32.4 kg hashish and 3.6 kg opium concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle. An accused, resident of Nowshera was also arrested.

In two different operations at Sialkot International Airport, two suspects, residents of Haripur and Chakwal, who were going to Sharjah on flight no PK-209, were arrested.

ANF recovered 198 heroin and Ice-filled capsules filled from their possession.

In the fourth operation conducted in Dastagir Block 9, Karachi, 18 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Karachi.

In the fifth operation, three kg of ice concealed in UPS was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Peshawar arrested near GT Road Peshawar.

The recovered Ice drug was being smuggled to Punjab.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations were in process, he added.