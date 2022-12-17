ANF seizes 58.5 kg ketamine, 4.2 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan, while conducting three counter-narcotics operations, seized 58.5 kg ketamine and over 4.2 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that ANF Lahore, after tireless efforts, managed to bust a gang allegedly involved in drug manufacturing and smuggling.

He said that a private pharmaceutical company located in Lahore was involved in drug manufacturing and smuggling. The owner of the company was arrested along with other gang members.

The company used to purchase ketamine from other pharma companies under the guise of pharmaceuticals, manufacturing drugs and supplying to drug smugglers.

During the operation, 50 kg of ketamine and two vehicles were seized.

In another operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered 726 grams Ice drug from the trolley bag of a passenger, a resident of Kohistan who was going to Bahrain on flight no GF-771.

In the third operation, ANF conducted a raid at Karachi International Airport Cargo and recovered 8.5 kg ketamine, 3 kg heroin and 1.2 kg Ice drug from leather jackets being sent to New Zealand and London.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations were under process, he added.