ANF Seizes 590g Heroin From Passenger At Bacha Khan Airport

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

ANF seizes 590g heroin from passenger at Bacha Khan airport

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar at Bacha khan International airport on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid, seizing seized heroin from a passenger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar at Bacha khan International airport on Wednesday foiled a smuggling bid, seizing seized heroin from a passenger.

According to details, the ANF personnel have arrested an accused namely Siaf ur Rehman s/o Said Jameel resident of Landi Kotal, Khyber and recovered Heroin weighing 590 grams along with packing material which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

The accused was traveling on a flight from Peshawar to Jeddah. The case has been registered under CNS Act while further investigation is in process.

