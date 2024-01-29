ANF Seizes 592 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations; Arrests Seven Accused
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 592 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 2 kg of Ice was recovered from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger going from Sialkot Airport.
64 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Jeddah-bound passenger netted at Lahore Airport.
284 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Gahi Chowk Quetta.
150 kg opium and 150 kg morphine were recovered from an empty house in Kuchlak Pishin while four kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.
The spokesman informed that 1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed near GT Road, Attock.
In the seventh operation, 1 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused near Bano Bypass Kohat.
Similarly, in the eighth operation, 500 grams of heroin and 350 grams of Ice were recovered from a woman arrested near the Islamabad Motorway.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
