ANF Seizes 595 Kg Drugs In 9 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 11:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 9 operations recovered over 595 kg drugs worth over Rs 40 million and arrested 6 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 91 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Jinnah Road Saddar in Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 520 kg hashish was recovered from an uninhabited area of Chagai district in Balochistan.

In an operation conducted in Panjgur area, 10 kg hashish was recovered and 39 kg hashish was recovered from Chaman area in Balochistan.

18 kg hashish hidden in a car near Tonmi Mor in D.

G. Khan was seized and an accused was arrested during the operation.

2 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Tonmi Mor in Sakhi Sarwar Road D.I. Khan.

2 kg hashish was also recovered from the possession of an accused netted near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

In 8th operation, 2 kg ice and 1.5 kg heroin were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

In 9th operation, 970 grams ice was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer arrested near Sakhi Sarwar Road in DG Khan.

Cases have been registered against arrested accused under Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

