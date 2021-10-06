ANF seizes 595 KGs heroin, 5.033 KGs cocaine, arrests ten persons

Anti Narcotics Control force has seized 595 KGs of heroin and 5.033 KGs of cocaine and arrested ten persons during operations, said spokesman here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Control force has seized 595 KGs of heroin and 5.033 KGs of cocaine and arrested ten persons during operations, said spokesman here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, 10 persons including three foreigners were arrested by the ANF during the operations.

Sharing the details, he said, 1.393 Kgs cocaine was seized from a foreign woman who arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore from Ethiopia.

On her information, ANF also arrested two foreigners from Faisalabad Airport.

3.640 Kgs cocaine, he said, had also been recovered from two foreigners who arrived from Bahrain at Faisalabad Airport.

Intelligence provided by ANF Intelligence to Sri Lankan security officials, a total of 595 KGs of heroin was recovered from two boats in the open sea during another operation.

Seven people including Pakistanis and foreigners were arrested during the operation in the open sea.

Further investigation was underway from the arrested people.