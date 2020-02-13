ANF seizes 5965 kg drugs, destroys 66 acres cultivated poppy in 30 operations; arrests 33

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 5965 kg narcotics worth US$ 1.0198 billion (Rs. 1.5706 trillion) in international market, arrested 33 culprits including two females and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 30 counter-narcotic strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 5965 kg narcotics worth US$ 1.0198 billion (Rs. 1.5706 trillion) in international market, arrested 33 culprits including two females and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 30 counter-narcotic strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 4053.25 kg Hashish, 1083.547 kg Heroin, 783 kg Morphine, 35.4 kg Opium, 7.160 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 3 kg Poppy. Moreover, 66 acres of cultivated poppy were also destroyed, he added.

He informed that ANF Quetta recovered a total of 5734 kg narcotics in four separate intelligence based operation. As per details, ANF Quetta raided at abandoned house located at Killi Peer Chota, Tehsil and District Chaghi and recovered 1018 kg Herion. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 2023 kg Hashish from a dry nullah located at Dolangi, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1910 kg Hashish from general area of Killi Damam, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. In fourth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended without registration Land Cruiser at Quetta Chaman Road, near Guldara Baghicha, Qilla Abdullah. During search of the vehicle 783 kg Morphine were recovered from the vehicle.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Saddam Hussain at Tarkai Toll Plaza, main GT Road Sohawa, District Jehlum and recovered 700 grams Hashish from his personal possession. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Muhammad Saghir r/o Mirpur, Azad Kashmir at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2.512 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in cooking pots placed in his bag. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2 kg Heroin from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Shameem Akhtar r/o Rawalpindi and a lady accomplice namely Sidra resident of Sialkot. Both were arrested from Taramri Chowk, Lehtrar Road, Islamabad. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted two vehicles at Ghosia Shinwari Tikka House, T Chowk, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 21.6 kg Hashish and 2.4 Kg Opium which was concealed in driving seat and trunk of the vehicles. Three persons onboard namely Muhammad Fahad, Ziafat Hussain Shah and Khurram Shahzad, r/o Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation.

ANF Lahore raided at Village Pandowal District Mandi Bahauddin and recovered 1.25 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested person namely Mohsin Shahzad r/o Mandi Bahauddin. In another operation, ANF Peshawar raided near Liaqat Chowk, Sabzazar Scheme, Lahore and recovered 4.8 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Riaz r/o Lahore. In third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted an Italy bound suspected parcel from a private cargo office located at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 1.

025 kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in 2 water filters. An accused namely Ubaid Ullah resident of Peshawar who was sender of the said parcel was also arrested during further investigation of the case. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Amir Sohail r/o Attock at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 7.160 Methamphetamine (Ice) which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 1.5 kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested lady accused namely Ruqiya Bibi r/o Sialkot. She was arrested near Iqbal Block Factory, Sambrial Mor, Daska District Sialkot. In sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a UK bound suspected parcel from a private courier office located at Wazirabad and recovered 1.26 kg Heroin which was concealed in Hard ball, Tenis ball and sports kits. Resultantly an accused person namely Jafar Tayar r/o Sialkot was arrested during further investigation of the case.

ANF Peshawar also conducted 10 operations and recovered 1.2 kg Hashish, 3.6 kg hashish, 1 kg hashish, 9 kg heroin, 42 kg hashish, 1 kg heroin, 750 grams heroin, 500 grams heroin, 1.2 kg hashish, 2.4 kg hashish, 1 kg heroin, 4.2 kg hashish, 1.5 kg heroin, 4.8 kg hashish besides arresting Salman Khan, Nauman Masood, Saad Ali Shah, Aziz ur Rahman, Sheraz Khan, Muhammad Zubair Khan Afridi, Zameer Khan, Akhtar Zada, Mujahid Khan, Umar Rashid, Sardar Khan, Hussain Shah, Meharban Shah and Hamza Lal.

ANF Karachi in an intelligence based operation intercepted a Netherland bound container at South Asia Port Terminal, Karachi and recovered 33 kg Opium and 45 kg Heroin which was concealed in Textile Goods. Resultantly, three accused persons namely Shahbaz Ali Khan, Muhammad Younas Sayani and Muhammad Azeem, all residents of Karachi were arrested. In other operation, ANF Karachi conducted a raid at Gudo Chowk, near Shall Pump, Hyderabad and recovered 30 kg Hashish from possession of the three arrested accused persons identified as Badar ud Din, Mashooq Ali and Allah Waraio, all residents of Hyderabad. Moreover, ANF Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Local Police and District Administration destroyed poppy crops cultivated on a total of 66 acres of land during massive operation in different areas of Sindh, of which 18 acres were destroyed in village Seetly, 15 acres in village Konker, 10 acres in village Rahoo Ja Aithya and 23 acers in Qambar Shahdad Kot, while three kg of Poppy sprout were also seized.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.