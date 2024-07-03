ANF Seizes 6 Kg Drugs In 3 Operations
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 3 operations managed to recover 6 kg drugs and arrested 5 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here Wednesday.
He informed that 3 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near the main bus stop Jamshoro.
2 kg hashish was recovered from 3 accused arrested in Clifton Karachi and 1 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a woman netted near Manawala stop Lahore.
He said, separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.
