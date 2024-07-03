ANF seizes 6 kg drugs in 3 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 3 operations managed to recover 6 kg drugs and arrested 5 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here Wednesday.

He informed that 3 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near the main bus stop Jamshoro.

2 kg hashish was recovered from 3 accused arrested in Clifton Karachi and 1 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a woman netted near Manawala stop Lahore.

He said, separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.