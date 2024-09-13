ANF seizes 602 kg drugs; arrests two accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an intelligence-based operation managed to recover 602 kg drugs and arrested two drug smugglers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF busted an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang and arrested two accused.

ANF intercepted a car on Sumandri Motorway Interchange, Faisalabad and rounded up two drug smugglers.

During the investigation, the accused revealed presence of the drugs in the house located in Azam Garden Hafizabad. On pointation of the accused, the ANF team raided the house and recovered over 357 kg hashish and over 244 kg opium.

The accused used to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and supply in different areas.

The spokesman said that all-out efforts were being made to address the challenges of drug trafficking through all available means and make the country drug-free and secure the future of the youth.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway to arrest other members of the group.