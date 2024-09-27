Open Menu

ANF Seizes 61 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ANF seizes 61 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 61 drugs worth Rs 40 million and arrested three accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 3.8 kg hashish was recovered from the luggage of two Dubai-bound women at Islamabad International Airport.

30 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at a courier office in Chaklala Rawalpindi and 29 grams weed oil was recovered from a parcel sent from Scotland at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

4 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused during an operation conducted at Badami Bagh Lory Adda Lahore.

1.3 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a private cargo office at Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore.

52 kg morphine hidden in an uninhabited area of Gali Malik Wali in Chaman area was recovered.

Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Drugs Oil Chaman Rawalpindi United Kingdom Bagh Women From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

15 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

20 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

21 hours ago
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

21 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

23 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

23 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan