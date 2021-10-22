UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 631 Kg Drugs, Arrested Two Suspects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:33 PM

ANF seizes 631 kg drugs, arrested two suspects

Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Friday conducted joint operation, recovered a huge quantity of hashish from oil-tanker and arrested two suspects, near Hub Bypass at RCD Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Friday conducted joint operation, recovered a huge quantity of hashish from oil-tanker and arrested two suspects, near Hub Bypass at RCD Road.

According to ANF Spokesperson, the recovered hashish weight was 631 Kgs which was concealed in secret cavities made in different parts of the Tanker.

During the course of action, two suspects residents of Pishin, were arrested on the spot.

The arrested suspects, residents of Pishin, were trying to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Karachi.

Further investigation has been initiated and case has been registered under CNS Act against both the accused.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Quetta Drugs Road Pishin Hub From Weight

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 12 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who ..

12 minutes ago
 NACTA holds consultative session on CVE Policy-21

NACTA holds consultative session on CVE Policy-21

10 minutes ago
 China becomes world's largest carbon market

China becomes world's largest carbon market

10 minutes ago
 OECD nations to ban export credits for coal power

OECD nations to ban export credits for coal power

10 minutes ago
 50,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 Vehicles fined, brick kilns sealed for causing pol ..

Vehicles fined, brick kilns sealed for causing pollution

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.