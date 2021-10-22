ANF seizes 631 kg drugs, arrested two suspects

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Friday conducted joint operation, recovered a huge quantity of hashish from oil-tanker and arrested two suspects, near Hub Bypass at RCD Road.

According to ANF Spokesperson, the recovered hashish weight was 631 Kgs which was concealed in secret cavities made in different parts of the Tanker.

During the course of action, two suspects residents of Pishin, were arrested on the spot.

The arrested suspects, residents of Pishin, were trying to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Karachi.

Further investigation has been initiated and case has been registered under CNS Act against both the accused.